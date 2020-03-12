1-2 inches of snow possible for Tri-Cities, Yakima area this weekend

David Mann by David Mann

There’s a chance of 1 to 2 inches of snow for the Mid-Columbia Basin and Yakima Valley from Friday night to Saturday.

The Kittitas Valley could see up to 4 inches Friday morning through Saturday.

Eastern slopes of the Cascades could pick up 3 to 6 inches with up to a foot at higher elevations.

Wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour are expected Saturday across the region.

Temperatures at lower elevations will drop to the 30’s both Saturday and Sunday, about 15 to 20 degrees below average. Temperatures should go back to the 40’s and 50’s next week.

Click here for the rest of KAPP-KVEW Chief Meteorologist Kristin Walls’ forecast.

