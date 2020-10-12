$1.3 million available for Benton County childcare providers

Carissa Lehmkuhl

BENTON CO., Wash. — $1.3 million in grant money is now available for childcare providers in Benton County during the pandemic.

Benton County commissioners authorized the grant money to be issued to providers through the CARES Act funding. The funds are available to support childcare providers who are currently open and providing care to children.

The funding is first come, first served. Applications are due Oct. 30.

Interested businesses can apply here.

