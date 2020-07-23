1.4 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Washington, D.C. — Another 1.4 million U.S. workers filed for unemployment insurance last week, the Labor Department said Thursday.

This marks the 18th straight week that weekly jobless claims surpassed 1 million. It is also is an increase from last week’s 1.3 million figure — possibly a reflection of some businesses being forced to roll back on reopening plans or even shutter their doors again as coronavirus cases surge.

Approximately 50 million U.S. workers have filed for unemployment insurance at some point since March and at least 16 million workers are still receiving benefits.

The spike in the fresh batch of unemployment filings comes as the extra $600 a week in unemployment insurance through the CARES Act is set to expire at the end of the month.

