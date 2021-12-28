1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Kennewick crash Monday night

by Neil Fischer

Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A man from Kennewick died and two others were seriously injured in a crash Monday night in Kennewick, according to police.

The Kennewick Police Department and Kennewick Fire Department responded to the collision on S Ely St. near W 31st Ave. Monday around 7:18 p.m.

RELATED: Kennewick man killed after rollover crash in Benton County

Police say Angel Mendoza, 25, lost control of his 2021 Mercedes Benz while heading south on S Ely Street. Mendoza crossed into the northbound lane and hit a 2010 Jeep Wrangler, seriously injuring two people inside.

Investigators say Mendoza died at the scene.

Two occupants in the Jeep Wrangler were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to police. The Kennewick Police Department says both occupants are expected to recover.

RELATED: Truck driver was nearly impaled by steal beams in Kennewick accident

Investigators determined that speed was a significant factor in the crash.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.