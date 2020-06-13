1 dead in crash off Highway 12 near Rimrock Lake

RIMROCK LAKE, Wash. — Authorities say one person died in a rollover crash off Highway 12 near Rimrock Lake Friday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m., the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office got a call from a woman saying she was involved in a car accident on Tieton Reservoir Road about a quarter mile off Highway 12. The woman said a boy was stuck under her car.

First responders arrived and found one person dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until family is notified.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed the age of the deceased person or details about the crash.

This story will be updated.

