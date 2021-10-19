1 killed, 2 injured in crash near Ephrata Municipal Airport

by Neil Fischer

GRANT CO., Wash. — A 22-year-old man from Quincy was killed in a three-car collision Monday night in Grant County, according to Washington State Patrol.

Washington State Patrol says the collision happened around 6:20 p.m. near the Ephrata Municipal Airport.

Investigators say David Metzger, 79, was driving an SUV on Airport Rd. trying to cross State Route 282, and collided with 22-year-old Geovonni Garcia.

The collision sent Garcia’s car into the eastbound lane on SR 282, according to Washington State Patrol. Investigators say Garcia’s car was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound on SR 282 after colliding with Metzger’s SUV.

Washington State Patrol says Garcia died at the airport.

Washington State Patrol says Metzger, and Devon White, 19, were transported to Columbia Basin Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Investigators say charges are pending for Metzger.

The cause of the crash was failure to yield to the right of way at a stop sign, according to Washington State Patrol.

