1 killed, 3 injured in Pasco crash

by Neil Fischer

PASCO, Wash. — Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary confirmed that Shirley Nelson, 63, died Saturday night after she was involved in a crash following a classic car event at Andy’s North restaurant.

Police responded to the intersection of Road 88 and West Court St. in Pasco around 7:13 p.m. Saturday.

Sergeant Pruneda with the Pasco Police Department told KAPP-KVEW that Nelson was driving west on W Court St. in a classic car from the 1930’s.

A woman in her 20’s from Kennewick was driving south on Road 88 in a Toyota sedan and collided with the classic car, according to police.

Sergeant Pruneda says the classic car flipped, and both Nelson and the passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in the classic car, a man in his 60’s, was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with serious injuries, according to Sgt. Pruneda. Their condition is unknown.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Two people in their 20’s, including the female driver of the sedan were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Sergeant Pruneda says investigators have not determined if there will be charges.

