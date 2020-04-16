1 rescued, 1 dead after capsized boat sinks in Washington lake

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state man has died and a woman was rescued after a boat sank on Toad Lake near Bellingham, authorities said.

The Whatcom County sheriff’s office identified the man as 28-year-old Evan Sobjack, the Bellingham Herald reported.

The Bellingham Fire Department, North Whatcom Fire and Rescue and county deputies responded to a report of a capsized boat around 9:30 p.m. Monday after residents said they heard someone yelling for help and saw two people in the water.

Multiple residents launched their boats to assist in the rescue and were able to bring the woman to shore, deputies said. The woman told rescuers that Sobjack disappeared under the water.

The woman reported that she and Sobjack had paddled out to the west end of the lake, but the boat began to take on water while returning to shore, capsized and sank. Neither were wearing personal flotation devices, authorities said.

Search and rescue divers were called to the scene Tuesday and located Sobjack’s body and the boat around 12:30 p.m. after unsuccessful search attempts by deputies.

An investigation is ongoing.

