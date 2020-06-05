1 seriously injured after 2 drive-by shootings in Pasco just minutes apart

PASCO, Wash. — One person is seriously injured after being shot while inside a moving vehicle on I-182 Thursday evening.

Pasco Police spokesman Sgt. Rodrigo Pruneda said a male victim was shot on I-182 westbound between Road 68 and 20th Avenue around 5:20 p.m.

The victim was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland with a serious gunshot wound. His condition is unknown at this time.

I-182 westbound is expected to be closed between US 395 and Road 68 for several hours.

Pruneda said about 15 to 20 minutes earlier, there was a separate shooting near Richardson Park, located just off I-182 at 20th Avenue.

One vehicle was struck, but no one was injured.

Pasco police are investigating both shootings.

