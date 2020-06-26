10 men arrested in Yakima child sex trafficking investigation

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department arrested 10 men on Thursday in connection to a sex trafficking investigation that began in May.

Police said a girl revealed she was encouraged by a family member to have sex with men for drugs and money. The girl reportedly identified multiple “Johns” that paid her for various sex acts.

After further investigation, police arrested 10 men between the ages of 21 and 77 on charges that include third-degree child rape, possession of child pornography, commercial sex abuse of a minor and communication of a minor for immoral purposes.

All 10 suspects reside in the Yakima Valley.

Detectives are following up with more leads in the case and are anticipating more arrests.

