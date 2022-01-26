10 National Guard members deployed to Kadlec as Omicron continues to surge

RICHLAND, Wash. — Ten members from Washington’s National Guard have arrived at Kadlec to help as Omicron continues to surge in our area.

Nine are workers and one is a supervisor, hospital officials said.

They will help in a variety of ways with non-clinical needs, including mask fitting, bringing supplies to departments, watching patients, and more.

There will not, however, be a National Guard testing site being stood up in the community.

Kadlec COO Kirk Harper said their help will make a big impact as the hospital continues struggling with staffing shortages.

“The teams welcome the additional members there to really help out in those areas,” Harper said.

Currently, the hospital has 64 COVID-positive patients which represent about one in every four hospitalized patients, said Kadlec CEO Reza Kaleel.

“This surge is really taxing our entire health system across all of our clinics,” Kaleel said.

The National Guard members will be here for 30 days although depending on local and state numbers, that’s subject to change.

Kadlec officials said they welcome any and all help they are able to receive.

“I want to take this moment to say thank you to all of our caregivers and providers who are helping to serve our patients,” Harper said.

