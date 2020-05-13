10 new COVID cases in Tri-Cities area Wedneday

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There were no new deaths to report.

This is the lowest single-day increase since last Sunday, when the health district reported only eight new cases.

There have been 1,263 cases in Benton and Franklin counties, and 69 residents have died.

176 healthcare workers, 175 senior home residents and 116 senior home staff have been infected.

33 infected people are hospitalized.

