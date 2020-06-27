100 new COVID cases in Yakima County as total exceeds 7,000

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County health officials announced 100 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, which brings the county’s total to 7,040.

Two more related deaths were reported in Yakima County. The death toll is now at 134.

53 residents are hospitalized and 15 are on a ventilator.

At least 3,475 residents have recovered from COVID-19.

Yakima County is one of three counties in the state that remain in Phase 1 of reopening. The other two are Benton and Franklin counties.

Yakima County is also the only county that has not yet applied for Phase 2.

For more information, visit the Yakima Health District’s website.

