KENNEWICK, Wash. (KAPP-KVEW) This Saturday, PetSmart in Kennewick has its first adoption event since February 2020. Organizers expect roughly 100 dogs and cats from seven local adoption partners and rescues to be available for adoption.

For the safety of the public and pets, the event will be held indoors. Along with adorable cats and dogs of all ages, sizes, and breeds, they will also have food vendors, including Doggie Style Gourmet and Kona Ice. The event will also host resources and experts will be on hand to answer any questions you have as you to get prepared to bring your furry family home.

“The problem that adoption agencies have now is they are flooded with pets who were adopted during the COVID-19 quarantine. People didn’t think the process through very well, and now they are relinquishing and abandoning pets,” said Tammy Falkner, Store Leader for PetSmart.

Fees and adoption protocols vary with each agency, and all pets are fully vaccinated, spayed and neutered. “Adoption is a process, and they ask all the right questions to ensure you are getting a pet that fits your lifestyle for a lifelong relationship with that pet,” said Falkner.

Each person who adopts, receives a free 30 minute private lesson from PetSmart, free food, an adoption book, and discounts in the grooming salon, said Falkner.

If you want to see if your current pets get along with a new furry friend, there is a meet and greet area outside under the shade that PetSmart is offering.

July 24th 11 a.m. – 3p.m.

Address: 807 West Canal Drive in Kennewick

Phone: 509-735-3101

Meet some animals up for adoption:

Rescues and Resources attending the adoption event:

An Animal control agency that serves the city limits of Pasco, Kennewick, and Richland in the state of Washington. The shelter offers services in adoptions, lost & found pets, TNR, animal control services, fostering, events and breed specific legislation.

The organization is focused on providing a safe haven for dogs in desperate circumstances within community and surrounding area. They rehome these dogs with families that are a good fit for the dog and act as advocates for the dogs at every stage of the rescue and adoption process.

A nonprofit dedicated to helping find safe and loving forever homes for abandoned or surrendered dogs and puppies.

The humane approach that improves the lives of cats, addresses community concerns, reduces complaints about cats, and stops the breeding cycle. TNR improves the co-existence between outdoor cats and humans in our shared environment.

POPP’s rescue animals are in need of a second chance. They have been surrendered, abandoned, or are simply a result of pet overpopulation

ACPR offers shelter and care for all dogs impounded in the City of Othello and greater Adams County area. They also assist the sheriff’s office, train rescued dogs, offer low-cost spay and neuter events and post lost pets on Facebook.

Tumbleweed Cat Rescue is run by a small group of dedicated and hard-working volunteers that aim to provide foster care, transport and adoption services for Tri-Cities felines in need.

Their mission is to rescue dogs at risk, advocate for the breed, and educate the public about the true nature of a pit bull that is properly raised in a loving home.

