100 pets up for adoption this weekend at PetSmart in Kennewick

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. (KAPP-KVEW) This Saturday, PetSmart in Kennewick has its first adoption event since February 2020.

Organizers expect roughly 100 pets from several rescues in the area to be available for adoption at the store, including Tri-Cities Animal Shelter, Mickey’s Chance, Pronto Puppy Rescue, and Adams County Pet Rescue, to name a few.

For the safety of the public and pets, the event will be held indoors.

Change an animal’s whole word.

We really need help getting the word out. We expect roughly 100 pets from numerous rescues in the area to be at the store. The event will be inside the store due to extemee heat outside.

Please help us get the word out by doing a story at the store on Friday. You can reach out to me by calling 253-205-1975 or 509-735-3101.

Thank you so much,

Tammy Falkner

Tammy Falkner – Store leader for PetSmart

Organizers expect roughly 100 pets from seven local adoption partners in the area to be available for adoption at the store.

Change an animal’s whole world and find a ‘furever’ best friend.

PetSmart

July 24th 11 a.m. – 3p.m.

807 West Canal Drive in Kennewick

509-735-3101

For the safety of the public and pets, the event will be held indoors.

Food will be available.

Rescue. Organizations and Businesses attending the adoption event:

Tri-Cities Animal Shelter

Mickey’s Chance

Pronto Puppy Rescue

Doggie Style Gourmet

Pet Overpopulation Prevention

Adams County Pet Rescue (ACPR)

The Pitbull Pen

Kona Ice

Tri-Cities TNR (Track Nurture

Tumbleweed Rescue (cats)

Dogs and cats 25-35 for adoption

Fees vary with adoption agencies. Each one has varied.

Dogs with four legs and sometimes they have three, puppies of all ages big variety.

Meet and Greet area outside for your pets, under shade.

All of the pets are fully vaccinated and spaded, and neutered.

Free 30 private lessons, free food, adoption book, and discounts in the grooming salon.

“The problem that adoption agencies have now is they are flooded with pets who were adopted during COVID-19 quarantine. People didn’t think the process through very well. And now they are relinquishing and abandoning pets.

PetSmart would have big adoption events happing four times a year, and the first time PetSmart felt comfortable since February of last.

Normal amount of the dog’s quarantine.

“Adoption is a process, and they ask all the right questions to ensure you are getting a pet that fits your lifestyle for a lifelong relationship with that pet.”

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.