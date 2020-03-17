100 things to do with your kids during coronavirus closures

by Matt Van Slyke
It’s going to be a challenging few weeks for parents. We’re here for you! Below are some things you might want to look into for your kids.

  1. Contact your local school district for free meals for students while schools are closed
  2. Restaurant dining rooms are closing but many local favorites are offering to-go options
  3. Hot Mess Burgers plans to serve free lunches to kids out of school
  4. Gyms have shut down but some are offering “work-ins“- check with your gym for a similar option
  5. Create a daily schedule as a family; take turns being the one who decides what activity to do during certain blocks of time
  6. Have a family meeting; talk with everyone about what they want out of this break
  7. Dino Drop-In daycare is offering “Dino on the GO!” at-home daycare for Tri-Cities families
  8. Non-profit Khan Academy offers online learning
  9. Outschool.com has live, online classes for ages 3-18
  10. Try these Brain Breaks to keep kids moving and grooving
  11. Go to a sparsely-populated/empty park rather than a playground — a little fresh air may do you good
  12. Watch Washington state astronaut Anne McClain read a book from space!
  13. Make origami animals and objects
  14. Hold a paper boat race in your tub or at a pond
  15. Explore the arts, history, and foreign places with Google Arts & Culture
  16. The Amazing Educational Resources Facebook page offers just that
  17. Check out Too Cool for School, a virtual kids camp
  18. Scholastic provides learn-at-home resources
  19. Break out the board games
  20. Teach each other card games with a standard deck of cards; make up your own games
  21. Hold a contest to see who can pick up the most dishes/clothes/socks; winner gets to pick the next board/card game
  22. Do a 30-day Lego Challenge
  23. Save the boxes from your package deliveries and use them to make towers or forts
  24. Watch pandas, beluga whales, and other animals on live cams at San Diego Zoo, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Houston Zoo and more
  25. Take a virtual field trip to Yellowstone National Park or even Mars
  26. Discovery Education offers a number of virtual field trips
  27. Watch cooking videos for kids and cook/bake together
  28. Go tent camping in your yard
  29. Start a home garden (indoor or outdoor)
  30. Go fishing (just stay six feet from others)
  31. Try a household or road-trip scavenger hunt
  32. Play hide-and-seek with objects (one person hides them, others have to find them)
  33. Make your own musical instruments
  34. Use FaceTime, Skype, Google Hangouts or another platform to video chat with a friend or family member
  35. Learn how to draw at Art for Kids Hub
  36. Brainstorm and start your own YouTube channel
  37. Play dress-up
  38. Mystery Doug helps answer young students’ questions
  39. Program your own interactive stories, games, and animations with Scratch
  40. GoNoodle provides free movement and mindfulness videos created by child development experts
  41. Learn how long viruses live on surfaces (timely, eh?) and more at How Stuff Works
  42. Explore “The Earth’s most detailed globe” at Google Earth
  43. The Happy Scientist helps kids explore Life, Earth, Chemical, Space and Physical Science
  44. Discovery, create, share and learn at the Smithsonian Learning Lab
  45. Hang out with the Cat in the Hat at Seussville
  46. Check out the games, videos and art on Sesame Street
  47. Here are some Ted Talks you can watch with kids
  48. Try a science project courtesy of San Francisco’s Exploratorium
  49. PBS Kids hosts educational videos and games
  50. Starfall is a free public service to teach children to read
  51. The Old Farmers Almanac for Kids is fun for animal lovers and night-sky watchers
  52. Not spaced-out enough yet? Join the NASA Kids’ Club
  53. Fuel the Brain provides free and inexpensive resources to educators — and parents can benefit, too
  54. Remember Highlights Kids? They’ve got activities, jokes, recipes and more
  55. Scholastic is offering free online courses so your kids can keep learning while schools are closed
  56. BBC History for Kids has a wide selection of historical games and activities
  57. BrainPOP prides itself on making rigorous learning experiences accessible and engaging for all
  58. Mystery Science provides School Closure Planning lessons
  59. GregTangMath.com features a number of teaching games
  60. Illuminations (National Council of Teachers of Mathematics) has a bunch of bright ideas
  61. Math.com has games and resources for keeping young brains active
  62. Prodigy offers a math game
  63. You can browse by grade for books and enter the Math Zone at Funbrain.com
  64. National Geographic Kids has educational games, quizzes and more
  65. Write a letter or make thank you cards for a community hero
  66. Duolingo can help you learn any language
  67. If you need a study break, Disney+ is now streaming ‘Frozen II’ for housebound families
  68. Farm Food 360 offers 11 virtual tours of pig, cow, sheep, grain, apple, and egg farms, among others.
  69. These 12 famous museums offer virtual tours you can enjoy from home
  70. Join a local coronavirus closure-related Facebook group to share new ideas
  71. Learn how to improve your chances against coronavirus
  72. Science Mom is offering live, weekday science and math lessons, crafts, and games
  73. Turn lemons into lemonade; learn how to create positive outcomes for kids during this situation
  74. Montessori Northwest is sharing resources and ideas:
  75. Create a booklet that summarizes content from research or lessons
  76. Create a poster
  77. Create a diorama
  78. Make a paper-mâché model
  79. Write a play or a script
  80. Create a puppet show
  81. Design a board game
  82. Write a song
  83. Complete a drawing or a painting
  84. Design/create a timeline
  85. Create a dance
  86. Make a comic strip
  87. Create a collage
  88. Create a sculpture
  89. Direct a cell-phone-produced movie
  90. Write a story
  91. Write a poem
  92. Construct a mobile
  93. Create some jokes
  94. Produce a PowerPoint
  95. Construct a Venn diagram
  96. Interview an expert
  97. Make a sewing activity
  98. Create a slideshow
  99. Create a scrapbook
  100. WASH YOUR HANDS!

Here are 100 more indoor ideas from The Best Ideas for Kids Facebook page:

100+ INDOOR ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS 🎨🖍️https://www.thebestideasforkids.com/indoor-activities-for-kids/

Posted by The Best Ideas for Kids on Sunday, March 15, 2020

 

Is your business being affected? The Governor’s Office for the State of Washington has put together a list of resources to support Washington businesses impacted by COVID-19, including information related to financial, export, employer and employee, and insurance assistance. Member care line: 509-777-2727 | membercare@aiin.com.

*Note: If your business has had to change these plans, please contact the author for removal

