1,000 COVID-19 cases reported in the Tri-Cities region

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District announced on Saturday that there are more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in the Tri-Cities region.

The BFHD reported 52 new COVID-19 cases in Benton and Franklin Counties, bringing the total in the Tri-Cities region to 1,016.

There are 592 cases in Benton County, and 424 in Franklin County. Forty-four of the deaths are from Benton County.

There are a total of fifty deaths. The BFHD does not report new deaths on the weekend.

There are currently thirty-six COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

There are now 147 COVID-19 cases linked to the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Wallula. There are two deaths associated with food processing facilities.

