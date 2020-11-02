1,000 teddy bears donated to Hermiston police to distribute to children in distress

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. – 1,000 teddy bears were delivered to the Hermiston Police Department in an effort to provide comfort to kids who may be going through tough times.

According to the department, Hermiston Masonic Lodge #138 has been leading up this endeavor for several years. This year, they purchased 200 bears and the Good Shepherd Health Foundation pitched in another $4,392 to buy 800 more.

“We will be providing these bears to all members of our department including our three school resource officers and three chaplains. We will also send a couple of boxes to the Guardian Care Center in Pendleton,” said Chief Jason Edmiston.

The Guardian Care Center offers support and services for children who’ve suffered from abuse.