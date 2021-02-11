Over 10,000 vaccinations confirmed at Benton County Fairgrounds site

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image Credit: Benton County, WA Fairgrounds, FB An overhead view of the Benton County Fairgrounds in 2018 at 1500 S Oak St. in Kennewick, Wash.

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — According to officials with the City of Kennewick, more than 10,000 vaccinations have been administered at the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site through eight days of operating.

A press release from the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team claims that 1,096 vaccinations were administered at the site on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. That beats yesterday’s vaccination total by more than 100 patients.

Operations have been smooth and successful at the local mass vaccination site. Up to this point, not a single unusual reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine has been reported at the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site.

RELATED: Benton County Fairgrounds visited by Washington Secretary of Health

Yesterday, the mass vaccination team was greeted by a surprise visit from Washington Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah. Officials with the team say that Dr. Shah was impressed by the speed and quality of the operation.

Additional appointments were made available for Friday, February 11, according to today’s news release. All appointments for Friday that opened last week filled up within 24 hours. To register for an appointment, you can visit the Washington DOH Prep Mod site.

Be advised that only people eligible through Phase 1A or 1B of the Washington state COVID-19 vaccination guidelines may sign up. That includes people age 65+ or people age 55 living in multigenerational households. Of course, medical healthcare workers and first responders are also eligible to be vaccinated via Phase 1A.

With snow on the way, officials at the Benton County Fairgrounds are prepared to operate regardless of the weather with snow removal plans set in place.

FEB. 10 LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Positivity rates & hospitalizations decline

RELATED: Yakima County receives 5,725 more vaccines

RELATED: Thousands of fake N-95 masks distributed to Washington hospitals

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.