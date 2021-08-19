100th person dies from COVID-19 in Umatilla County
PENDLETON, Ore. — With two more Umatilla County residents passing away due to COVID-19 complications, the region has now surpassed 100 deaths from coronavirus complications.
According to Umatilla County Public Health (UCo Health), an 87-year-old woman with underlying health conditions passed away from coronavirus complications after testing positive for the virus nine days prior. Public health officials say that she had underlying issues that contributed to her passing.
The 100th person to pass away from COVID-19 complications in Umatilla County was an 82-year-old woman who tested positive only two days earlier in Hermiston.
Here is what Umatilla County public health officials had to say regarding the COVID-19 uptick across Northern Oregon:
We recognize that we are in a very abnormal situation with an unknown endpoint and as such, increased stress, fear and anxiety among Umatilla County residents is to be expected. UCo Health encourages Umatilla County residents to continue to prioritize your physical and mental health during this time. Watch for common signs of distress (e.g. changes in appetite, difficulty concentrating, difficulty sleeping, worsening of chronic health problems, increased use of tobacco, alcohol or other drugs, etc.) and seek help if needed (you can contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-985-5990). During this time, it is very important to continue to minimize and/or eliminate large gatherings. Please remember to remain at least six feet away from others.
