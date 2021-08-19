100th person dies from COVID-19 in Umatilla County

by Dylan Carter

Gillian Flaccus FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a sign reminds customers to wear their masks at a bakery in Lake Oswego, Ore. As of Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, just 41 intensive care unit beds were available in Oregon, as COVID-19 cases continue to climb and hospitals near capacity in a state that was once viewed as a pandemic success story. Oregon, which earlier had among the lowest cases per capita, is now shattering its COVID-19 hospitalization records day after day.

PENDLETON, Ore. — With two more Umatilla County residents passing away due to COVID-19 complications, the region has now surpassed 100 deaths from coronavirus complications.

According to Umatilla County Public Health (UCo Health), an 87-year-old woman with underlying health conditions passed away from coronavirus complications after testing positive for the virus nine days prior. Public health officials say that she had underlying issues that contributed to her passing.

The 100th person to pass away from COVID-19 complications in Umatilla County was an 82-year-old woman who tested positive only two days earlier in Hermiston.

RELATED: Tri-Cities post third-worst COVID-19 case count of the pandemic

Here is what Umatilla County public health officials had to say regarding the COVID-19 uptick across Northern Oregon:

We recognize that we are in a very abnormal situation with an unknown endpoint and as such, increased stress, fear and anxiety among Umatilla County residents is to be expected. UCo Health encourages Umatilla County residents to continue to prioritize your physical and mental health during this time. Watch for common signs of distress (e.g. changes in appetite, difficulty concentrating, difficulty sleeping, worsening of chronic health problems, increased use of tobacco, alcohol or other drugs, etc.) and seek help if needed (you can contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-985-5990). During this time, it is very important to continue to minimize and/or eliminate large gatherings. Please remember to remain at least six feet away from others.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: CWU researchers study COVID-19 spread during wildfire season in Yakima County

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.