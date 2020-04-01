66 coronavirus cases at Tri-Cities senior homes

David Mann by David Mann

Life Care Richland

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials have reported 66 cases of the coronavirus at long-term care homes in the Tri-Cities.

The Benton-Franklin Health District says the cases are all in Benton County:

Regency Canyon Lakes (2702 S. Ely St. Kennewick) – 28 cases

Life Care Richland (44 Goethals Dr. Richland) – 21 cases

Bonaventure of Tri-Cities (1800 Bellerive Dr. Richland) – 11 cases

Solstice (8264 W. Grandridge Blvd. Kennewick) – 5 cases

Parkview Estates (7820 W. Sixth Ave. Kennewick) – 1 case

Thirty-six healthcare workers are believed to be positive for the coronavirus. The health district said this number includes employees at long-term care facilities.

On Wednesday, the health district reported a total of 189 coronavirus cases in Benton and Franklin Counties.

There are also seven coronavirus-linked deaths in Benton County, but none in Franklin County so far. Numbers are expected to rise.

Visit the health district’s website for more information.

