108 new cases of COVID-19 in Tri-Cities area; cases surpass 6,000

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials announced 108 new cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area Friday.

Benton County had 61 new cases, bringing its total to 3,078.

The virus killed one more person in Benton County, a man in his 80s. The county’s death toll is at 98.

Of the 18,296 residents in Benton County who’ve been tested for COVID-19, nearly 17% have tested positive.

Franklin County had 38 new cases, bringing its total to 2,953.

The county’s death toll remained at 38.

Nearly 26% of the 11,439 residents in Franklin County who’ve been tested for COVID-19 have tested positive.

There has been a total of 6,031 virus cases and 136 related deaths related in Benton and Franklin counties since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.

There are 67 residents hospitalized with COVID-19 in the area.

For more information, visit the Benton-Franklin Health District’s website.

