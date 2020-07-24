108 new cases of COVID-19 in Tri-Cities area; cases surpass 6,000
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials announced 108 new cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area Friday.
Benton County had 61 new cases, bringing its total to 3,078.
The virus killed one more person in Benton County, a man in his 80s. The county’s death toll is at 98.
Of the 18,296 residents in Benton County who’ve been tested for COVID-19, nearly 17% have tested positive.
Franklin County had 38 new cases, bringing its total to 2,953.
The county’s death toll remained at 38.
Nearly 26% of the 11,439 residents in Franklin County who’ve been tested for COVID-19 have tested positive.
There has been a total of 6,031 virus cases and 136 related deaths related in Benton and Franklin counties since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.
There are 67 residents hospitalized with COVID-19 in the area.
For more information, visit the Benton-Franklin Health District’s website.