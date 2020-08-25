11 people rescued from Columbia River after 2 boats crash near Astoria

Associated Press by Associated Press

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — Boaters rescued 11 people from the Columbia River after two boats crashed near Astoria, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The collision was reported at about 9 a.m. Monday near the mouth of the Columbia on the Washington State side of the Astoria-Megler Bridge, KATU-TV reported.

Initial reports said a 20-foot boat collided with a 6-passenger boat, and both sank. Eleven people ended up in the water and other boaters in the area rushed to help, officials said.