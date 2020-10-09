11 Washington businesses fined over mask mandate

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – State officials say investigators have fined 11 Washington businesses accused of failing to enforce portions of the state’s face mask mandate.

The state Department of Labor & Industries said Wednesday in a news release that Mail Express Business Center in Enumclaw got the largest fine at $7,500.

KING-TV reports that investigators determined customers and employees there were not wearing masks and no signs were posted about the mandate.

According to L&I, the owner told investigators she did not enforce masking because “she did not want to be an unpaid agent of the government.”

Investigators said they have received thousands of complaints about businesses not following the mask mandate since it went into effect in July.

