11-year-old boy shot in Yakima on Fourth of July

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — An 11-year-old boy was shot in Yakima during Fourth of July celebrations late Saturday night.

Around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 800 block of W. Viola Ave. for a report of a shooting, according to Yakima police.

Witnesses said the boy had been standing outside of a home with his family and other children nearby when a car pulled up and the occupant(s) started yelling. Someone inside the car opened fire, hitting the 11-year-old in the buttocks, police said.

The boy was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A house was also struck by gunfire, but no other injuries were reported.

Investigators are in the process of gathering suspect information. No arrests have been made at this time.

The motive of the shooting is unclear, but police said they have not ruled out the possibility that it was gang-related.

