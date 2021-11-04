UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old boy located safely, per Yakima Police

by Dylan Carter

UPDATE at 5 p.m. on 11/4/21: Vicente has been located and returned home without harm, according to the Yakima Police Department.

No further details regarding this situation have been publicized by local authorities. However, YPD officers thanked the community for sharing this information and helping them return the young boy to his home.

The following breaking news article has been left unaltered.

YAKIMA, Wash. — The family of 11-year-old Vicente Cardenas Mendoza would like the community’s help finding this child, who went to school and has not returned home since.

According to social media posts from the Yakima Police Department (YPD) asking for the community’s help, Vicente is approximately 5-feet-tall and weighs around 90 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes, and wears eyeglasses regularly.

Police say that Vicente was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white camouflage print inside of its hood. The hoodie that police expect him to be wearing is the same one that he can be seen wearing in the photograph above.

Authorities say that he did not return home after school and is listed as missing by Yakima police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the YPD immediately.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.

