111 new coronavirus cases in Yakima County on first day of Phase 1.5

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the first day of Phase 1.5 for Yakima County. The total is at 7,667.

The death toll remained at 141.

42 residents are hospitalized, nine are on a ventilator and 3,976 have recovered.

Yakima County was one of three counties approved to enter a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan Friday. The other two were Benton and Franklin counties.

All three have been considered coronavirus hotspots, especially in recent weeks, with The Associated Press reporting that Franklin and Yakima counties have the second and third highest rate of daily confirmed cases on the West Coast.

Despite the alarming number of cases in these counties, the Yakima County Board of Health voted unanimously Thursday night to go into a modified Phase 1, otherwise known as Phase 1.5. Officials said the time had come for Yakima County to move forward and cited recent improvements in the county’s COVID-19 statistics.

Dr. Teresa Everson, health officer for the Yakima Health District, said while the county was previously getting about 150 new cases a day, that number has gone down to about 90 new cases daily.

Andre Fresco, Executive Director of the health district, cited other improvements countywide, such as an increase in residents wearing face masks.

