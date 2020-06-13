Yakima County: 112 new coronavirus cases reported Friday

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District reported 112 new coronavirus cases on Friday. There were no additional deaths to report.

The case count for Yakima County rose to 5,371 while the death toll remained at 103.

Forty-five infected residents are hospitalized as of 5 p.m. Friday. At least 2,029 residents have recovered from the coronavirus.

Yakima County has the second-most coronavirus cases of any county in Washington, only behind King County.

The health district has issued a directive asking residents to wear masks in public wherever six feet of distance cannot be maintained. They are hoping masks will help slow the rate of transmission so that Yakima County can apply for Phase 2 reopening.

Yakima County is one of just five counties that have not yet entered Phase 2.

For more information about COVID-19 in Yakima County, visit the health district’s website.

