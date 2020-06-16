114 new coronavirus cases in Benton, Franklin counties

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — On Tuesday, the health district announced 114 new coronavirus cases in the Tri-Cities area: 51 in Benton County and 63 in Franklin County.

There has been a total of 2,226 cases in the region: 1219 in Benton County and 1,007 in Franklin County.

With no new deaths reported Tuesday, the death toll remained at 94. There have been 73 fatal cases in Benton County and 21 in Franklin County.

Seventy infected residents are hospitalized.

Both Benton and Franklin counties have applied for Phase 2 reopening of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start Plan. This week, the Washington State Department of Health announced that both applications have been put on pause.

Health officials have indicated that the rate of infection is too high for Benton and Franklin counties for them to be eligible for Phase 2.

For more information, visit the health district’s website.

