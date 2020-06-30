12-year-old girl remains in coma after near drowning in Columbia River

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

RICHLAND, Wash. – A 12-year-old girl remains in the hospital after nearly drowning in the Columbia River at Howard Amon Park on Friday, June 19, and now community members are raising funds to help her family with medical expenses.

According to Kyle Tole, a family friend, on that day around 4:30 p.m. Lily jumped off a dock into the river but did not immediately resurface.

“Through the grace of God, and the incredible heroic act of a stranger, she was found under the water and rescued. CPR was performed until the medics arrived,” Tole said in a statement on a GoFundMe.



Tole said Lily was then rushed to Kadlec Medical Center before she was Life-Flighted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane.

“With inspiring strength and courage through this fight, she is currently receiving extensive medical care,” Tole writes.

Now, Tole says, Lily remains in a coma in Spokane with her family by her side.

Medical expenses are adding up everyday, he explained, and that’s why he created the fundraiser to help the family with medical bills and travel expenses.

To donate to the fundraiser, click here.

Here is the full statement by Tole:

On June 19th, our dear, sweet Lily was in a drowning accident at Howard Amon park in Richland, WA. She was rushed to Kadlec Medical Center, where it took 6 hours for ER staff stabilize Lily, allowing her to be life flighted to the Pediatric ICU at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane. With inspiring strength and courage through this fight, she is currently receiving extensive medical care. Shortly after 4:30 pm on June 19th, Lily, our precious 12 year old, jumped off the dock into the river where she and 2 friends were enjoying a summers day. They were jumping off the docks in the designated swimming area. Tragically, she did not immediately resurface. Through the grace of God, and the incredible heroic act of a stranger, she was found under the water and rescued. CPR was performed until the medics arrived. Lily remains in a coma and her body is improving significantly every day. However, she has sustained extensive brain injuries and her mental recovery is unknown at this time. Her family remains by her side in Spokane. The doctors believe the families calming presence has aided in her recovery. It is still unknown when Lily will be able to come home, but when she does, she will need ongoing medical care and extensive rehabilitation. The financial burden placed upon this family is devastating and growing every day. I am asking the community to donate, helping the family pay the ever-climbing medical bills as well as helping the family with travel expenses. Anything will help!

Comments

comments