12-year-old struck by propeller in boat crash on Columbia River

GRANT CO., Wash. — A 12-year-old Western Washington boy was injured in a boat crash on the Columbia River on Saturday.

The boy reportedly steered into the path of the ski boat, operated by 42-year-old Alex Englund. The crash sent the boy under the boat, where he was struck by a propeller.

He was taken by helicopter to Confluence Health hospital in Wenatchee and was later taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Another 12-year-old boy who was on the boat suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Englund was not injured.

Deputies said there was no indication that anyone involved was impaired.

