12-year-old Yakima snowboarder raises funds to compete in the National Championships

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 12-year-old snowboarder from Washington state has worked hard to qualify for the National Championships, but with only 10 days left before the big trip, he’s asking the community for help to get him there.

Yakima resident Jenson Tuning is eligible to compete at the USASA National Championships, which are being held at Copper Mountain, CO.

Scheduled to compete on April 6 with practice time set four days earlier, Jenson is so close to fulfilling a dream that he’s been practicing to achieve for years.

According to his GoFundMe page, Jenson’s Mom and Stepdad offered to cover half of the expenses it will take for him to participate. They have tasked him with raising the remaining funds to cover the rest of the cost.

“So far, I have paid for my competition entry fee out of my own savings ($400),” Jenson wrote on GoFundMe. “I promise to do my best to make you all proud at Nationals! I appreciate any help you can give… even $1.00 would be awesome!”

For part of the time, Jenson is going to stay with family members who live two hours away. However, during his intensive training and competition, he’ll need to stay a bit closer.

A member of the White Pass Freeride Snowboard Team, Jenson will compete in the Slopestyle portion of the National Championships.

If you are interested in visiting his GoFundMe campaign or donating, click here.

