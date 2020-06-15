122 coronavirus cases in Tri-Cities area over the weekend

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials reported 122 new coronavirus cases in Benton and Franklin counties on Monday, bringing the total case count for the region to 2112.

There were 75 new cases confirmed in Benton County, bringing its total to 1168, and 47 new cases in Franklin County, which has now had 944.

At least 94 people have died of coronavirus complications in the region — 73 in Benton County and 21 in Franklin County. Four potentially related deaths in Franklin County are under review.

One death was reported over the weekend involving a Benton County man in his 70s who had underlying health conditions.

Sixty infected residents are hospitalized.

Benton and Franklin counties two of only three Washington counties that are still in Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan. Leaders from both counties have applied to enter Phase 2 and their applications are under review.

