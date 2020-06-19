123 new COVID cases, three deaths Thursday in Yakima County

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — More than 6,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Yakima County since the pandemic started in March.

On Thursday, the Yakima Health District reported 123 new cases, which brings the county-wide total to 6,062.

Yakima County’s death toll rose to 116 on Thursday as the health district reported that three more residents died of complications from the virus. Of those who’ve died, 107 had underlying health conditions.

Fifty-one infected residents are hospitalized and 10 are intubated.

At least 2,535 residents have recovered.

Yakima County remains in Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan to reopen the state economy.

For more information, visit the Yakima Health District’s website.

Comments

comments