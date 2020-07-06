125 new coronavirus cases in Umatilla County over Fourth of July weekend

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Health officials say 125 Umatilla County residents tested positive for COVID-19 over Fourth of July weekend.

There has been a total of 783 cases in Umatilla County since the start of the pandemic in mid-March — 739 confirmed and 44 presumptive.

Umatilla County Public Health said test results showing the approximately 19% increase in cases came from the afternoon of Thursday, July 2, and the morning of Monday, July 6.

As of Monday afternoon, 13 infected residents are hospitalized and six residents have died of complications from the virus.

326 residents that make up just nearly 42% of the total number of cases have recovered.

