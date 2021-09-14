127 patients with COVID-19 at hospitals in the Tri-Cities

by Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District says 127 patients are battling COVID-19 in hospitals throughout the Tri-Cities.

Dr. Amy Person with the Benton-Franklin Health District told KAPP-KVEW Monday that approximately 32 percent of all patients in local hospitals have COVID-19.

Mask requirements expanded in Washington state on Monday after several outdoor events turned into “super-spreader” events with hundreds of COVID-19 cases.

“In the last six weeks we’ve had five outdoor events that have became super-spreader events in the state of Washington,” said Dr. Umair Shah with the Washington Department of Health. “More than 500 people were infected at these concerts, fairs, and rodeos across Washington.”

Anyone attending an outdoor event in Washington state with more than 500 people will now have to wear a mask to the event under the new mask requirements.

