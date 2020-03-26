Final inmate who escaped Yakima jail on the run after 13 others were captured

Fernando Castaneda-Sandoval, 31, of Yakima

Only one of the 14 inmates who escaped from the Yakima County jail on Monday is still on the run.

Authorities reported that three escaped inmates — Hugo Amezcua-Hernandez, Andrew Wolfley and Miguel Chavez-Amezcua — were captured on Thursday.

The only fugitive who hasn’t been caught is 31-year-old Yakima resident Fernando Castaneda-Sandoval.

The US Marshals Violent Offender Task Force arrested Amezcua-Hernandez in the 700 block of S. Fourth Ave. in Yakima around 3:15 a.m. after receiving a tip from the public. Amezcua-Hernandez was found hiding in some bushes and was taken into custody without incident, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

Then around 8 a.m., the task force located Andrew Wolfley with his 31-year-old girlfriend at a Chevron gas station in Vantage. Wolfey had a ring of shaved car keys, which may have been used to prowl or steal vehicles, deputies said. Wolfey was taken into custody with help from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.

Yakima jail escapee arrested just outside Moses Lake.Miguel Chavez Amezqua, 27, formerly of Moses Lake, escaped along… Posted by Moses Lake Police Department on Thursday, March 26, 2020

Moses Lake police said another escaped inmate, Miguel Chavez Amezqua, was arrested around 2 p.m. after police stopped the car he was traveling in on I-90. Police collaborated with US Marshals, Grant County and Adams County deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers to make the arrest.

“This was truly a group effort to get a dangerous felon back into custody, and showcased the great working relationship that agencies in the Basin have with one another,” police said in a statement.

Escapees Tyrone Mulvaney and Neftali Serrano were arrested on Wednesday. The other eight inmates were captured shortly after the initial jailbreak Monday afternoon.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service is asking for your help to catch the remaining inmate. They are offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Tips can be made to their hotline at 1-866-865-TIPS, to Yakima County Crime Stoppers or to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

VIDEO: Inmates hop fence, escape from Yakima County jailDETAILS: https://bit.ly/2vIbPES📹Briseida & Alex Gonzalez Posted by KAPP-KVEW Local News on Monday, March 23, 2020

