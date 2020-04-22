13 new cases of COVID-19, another death in Tri-Cities area

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Coronavirus cases in Benton and Franklin counties rose by less than 2% Wednesday.

The Benton-Franklin Health District reported 13 new cases, bringing the total to 740. There are 443 cases in Benton County and 297 cases in Franklin County.

One more person has died of the virus. She was a Benton County woman in her 90s who had underlying health conditions.

A total of 39 residents have died of the virus, 36 of which are from Benton County.

Healthcare workers make up 126 cases, and there are 214 cases associated with nursing homes.

A dozen nursing homes have reported cases.

