13-year-old Kennewick girl safe, New Mexico man facing multiple charges including kidnapping

by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 13-year-old girl from Kennewick is safe after Lucas Murphy, 35, kidnapped her and brought her to New Mexico, according to the Kennewick Police Department.

The Kennewick Police Department says Murphy was taken into custody Wednesday night in Los Lunas, New Mexico. Police also say the girl from Kennewick was found safe.

Murphy was communicating with the 13-year-old Kennewick girl over social media, appearing to be 21-years-old, according to Kennewick police.

The Kennewick Police Department received a report of a runaway involving the 13-year-old on December 19.

Police say Murphy allegedly drove to Kennewick and took the girl back to New Mexico.

The Kennewick Police Department coordinated with law enforcement agencies in Los Lunas and obtained an arrest warrant for Murphy.

Police say Murphy was arrested around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday and the 13-year-old girl was found safe.

Law enforcement in New Mexico is making sure the 13-year-old is returned safely to Kennewick, according to police.

Lucas Murphy was booked into Valencia County Jail for first degree kidnapping with sexual motivation, second degree attempted rape of a child, and communication with a minor for immoral purposes, according to Kennewick police.

