131 new COVID-19 cases reported by BFHD

COVID-19 infection rates are on the rise in the Tri-Cities once again.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District is reporting 131 new cases of COVID-19 in the area. This brings the grand total to 14,870 confirmed cases between the two counties that include the Tri-Cities.

With 74 new COVID-19 cases in Benton Co., the county total has risen to 8,251 since the start of the pandemic. 57 new cases bring Franklin Co. to 6,619 confirmed cases.

The only death to report is a grim one. A 15-year-old girl with pre-existing health conditions passed away due to complications with the virus. This brings the death tally to 199 — 135 deaths in Benton Co. and 64 in Franklin Co.

After coming close to their goals, COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise once more with 14.6 percent of admitted hospital patients being treated for coronavirus. Hospital readiness is trending in the wrong direction as well with 81.6 percent of hospital beds currently occupied; 1.7 percent short of health officials’ goal.

