14-year-old killed, 12-year-old seriously injured after ATV, pickup collide in Yakima Co.

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. – A 14-year-old is dead and a 12-year-old is seriously injured after an ATV and a pickup crashed in Yakima County on Tuesday.

According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the 14-year-old boy was driving the ATV in Sunnyside with his 12-year-old brother on the back.

Deputies say when they came to Wendell Phillips Road the 14-year-old didn’t stop. An 18-year-old driving down that road in a Ford pickup then crashed into the ATV.

The 14-year-old struck the windshield of the pickup before landing on the ground. He died at the scene.

His 12-year-old passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and he was taken to Sunnyside Hospital before being Life Flighted to Kadlec in the Tri-Cities.

The crash is being investigated by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit. DUI is not suspected.

