Habitat for Humanity dedicates 144th home in Pasco

by Amanda Mason

PASCO, Wash. — Habitat for Humanity Tri-County Partners dedicated their 144th home in Pasco to a family of six on Saturday.

“We would like to thank Habitat for making our dream come true,” said Bawi Lain the new homeowner, originally from Myanmar, who was honored at the ceremony with his wife and four children.

“These people are hard-working people, and they just need an extra helping hand to make the leap from rental to homeownership,” said Jet Richardson, the executive director for Habitat for Humanity Tri-County Partners.

Along with the team from Habitat for Humanity, new neighbors, friends, and family showed up to offer their support to the Lain family.

“If we are going to be able to build those communities of support networks, who know and love each other, we need land to do that. We need to buy a large piece of land, parcel it into lots for more than eight to 12 homes where we can invest our time and efforts and volunteers and build a community that will be long-lasting,” Richardson said.

Habitat for Humanity Tri-County has been in the community for 26 years building in Benton, Franklin, and Walla Walla counties, with hopes for expansion in the future with the help of the community.

Richardson said this organization is not a handout but a hand-up. Each family still has to qualify to be a part of the program. Families have to show they have a stable income, pay a low mortgage rate and give 500 hours of sweat equity building their home and others.

“It is, in my mind, the most impactful way to combat cycles of generational poverty when you can move people out of the low-income subsidized and into homeownership,” said Richard.

To learn more about the projects in Pasco, Richland, Kennewick and Walla Walla visit HabitatBuilds.com.

Ways to get involved with Habitat for Humanity

LAND

If you own land or know of anyone selling in Benton, Franklin, or Walla Walla Counties, please contact us at 509-943-5555 or info@habitat-tcp.org.

VOLUNTEER

They need everything from Store Volunteers to Crew Leads. Learn more about the application process.

STORE DONATION

Current donation needs are appliances, cabinets, and tools. Please make sure your items are clean and in good working condition. All items are subject to inspection and based on current store volume. We may not be taking certain items. HabitatBuilds.com

Donation Center: Monday – Friday 10 AM – 4 PM Saturdays 10 AM – 3 PM

309 Wellsian Way, Richland (Back of building)

Pick-up Request Form

