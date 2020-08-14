15-year-old arrested in Kennewick shooting

David Mann by David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick police arrested a 15-year-old boy for a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. on Aug. 6.

The alleged victim told officers he saw approximately four people prowling cars around the 400 block of S. Rainier St. and confronted them.

Two of the alleged car prowlers shot at the victim, but they were not injured.

On Thursday around 12:30 p.m., detectives and local SWAT team members executed a search warrant at a home in the 2900 block of W. Seventh Avenue.

They arrested a 15-year-old boy and recovered a handgun.

The boy was booked into juvenile detention for first-degree assault.

The investigation remains ongoing.

