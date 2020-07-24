15-year-old boy still missing after being swept underwater in Lake Cle Elum

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. – A 15-year-old boy is missing after going swimming with his sister in choppy water in Lake Cle Elum.

They were swimming near the boat launch at the Wish Pool campground around 3:30 p.m. when both of them went underwater. The girl was rescued and taken to the hospital where she is recovering, but the boy remains missing.

Deputies are searching the area with marine and drone resources.

“We grieve with the families of those lost in both of these tragic accidents,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a press release.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Comments

comments