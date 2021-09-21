15-year-old from Yakima is missing for more than a month

by Dylan Carter

Jose F. Villegas-Martinez (Image credit: Yakima Police Department, Facebook).

YAKIMA, Wash. — Have you seen 15-year-old Jose F. Villegas-Martinez? Local authorities are looking for the teenage boy who may be in danger and has been missing for over a month.

According to a social media post by the Yakima Police Department, Villegas-Martinez has been missing from his home since August 16, 2021.

Jose is approximately 5-foot-6 and weighs an estimated 150 lbs. He has brown eyes and black, curly hair.

Yakima Police are actively searching for this young man, who has been labeled as a potential runaway and is officially a missing person.

If you have any information that may contribute to their search, you’re urged to contact the local authorities immediately. Detective Mario Vela is the point of contact for this case and can be reached at 509-576-6535. Otherwise, you can call 9-1-1 to supply any information that may contribute to the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be published as further details are revealed.

