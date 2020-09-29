15-year-old girl missing from Spokane found in Nevada with 18-year-old man

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 15-year-old girl reported missing from Spokane was found in Elko, Nevada with an 18-year-old man.

Sophia Owens went missing on Saturday and was last seen near Regal and Palouse Highway. She was supposed to go Manito Park, but her parents said she never returned home. Her phone was pinged in Mead, but had been turned off.

Owens was taken into protective custody on Tuesday and her parents were notified.

Multiple agencies, including the Spokane Police Department, Targeted Crimes Unit, FBI and local Nevada authorities helped locate the girl.

SPD said all agencies involved are looking into whether or not criminal charges will be filed in the case.