15-year-old Kennewick boys stole firearms from local business

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Two juvenile suspects stole guns from a local business located on Columbia Center Boulevard on Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Kennewick Police Department, officers were called to a business on the 800-block of North Columbia Center Blvd for reports of a burglary. When they arrived, local police officers discovered that forced entry was made into the business, where multiple firearms had been stolen.

Kennewick police investigators established probable cause for the arrest of two 15-year-old male suspects for burglary and theft of firearms.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27, the teenage suspects were spotted entering an apartment on the 1100-block of W 10th Ave. A regional SWAT team was deployed to assist with the arrest—shutting down the block between Newport St and Hartford St.

During the incident, Park Middle School was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution for the students participating in afterschool sporting events and practices. The lockdown lasted 25 minutes and none of the children were put in any danger as a result of this incident.

After a short interaction with local authorities, the two suspects were detained without incident. During their search of the apartment, local law enforcement agents recovered the firearms that were stolen from a Kennewick business.

Each of the teenage boys, whose names are being withheld because of their age, was booked into the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center.

