15-year-old leads Pasco police on lengthy high-speed chase in stolen SUV

PASCO, Wash. — A 15-year-old led Pasco police on a lengthy high-speed chase in a stolen SUV early Monday.

Police say an officer spotted the teen in a white Chevy Blazer driving erratically near 14th Avenue and Court Street just past midnight, so the officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and learned that it was stolen out of Kennewick.

The driver of the Blazer allegedly took off when the officer tried to pull him over, then made a loop on several city streets as police chased him.

The chase went from city streets, through residential neighborhoods to Highway 395 NB to I-182 WB, then back to city streets, then back to I-182 NB and finally toward the Blue Bridge.

At this point, three Pasco patrol vehicles were following the Blazer, and the Washington State Patrol was waiting at the base of the Blue Bridge with spike-strips, police said.

The spike strips punctured two tires on the Blazer and two tires on one officer’s patrol car on the Kennewick side of the bridge. Police said the Blazer abruptly stopped, and the patrol car “basically pinned the Blazer’s driver door shut” with its front-right corner. The chase ended about 1 a.m.

The 15-year-old driver was arrested and booked into juvenile detention on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding. His 16-year-old passenger was returned to his parents.

A loaded Taurus .357 revolver was later recovered from the stolen vehicle. It’s unclear if the suspect will face charges for having the gun.

