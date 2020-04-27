15-year-old stabbed in domestic violence altercation

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 15-year-old was stabbed in a domestic violence altercation over the weekend.

On Saturday, Apr. 25 around 8 p.m., Kennewick Police responded to a stabbing on the 900 block of N. Cleveland Street.

They found a 15-year-old male with a non-life threatening wound to his upper leg and he was transported to Trios Health for treatment.

The male said he was stabbed in the parking lot by someone that run up to him with no apparent reason but after police investigation, they found that the 15-year-old was the primary aggressor in a domestic violence altercation and the female victim stabbed him in self-defense.

Police have identified all people involved and there is no threat to the public.

