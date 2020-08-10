151 new cases of COVID-19 in Tri-Cities area over the weekend
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials on Monday announced 151 new cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area detected over the weekend.
There were two deaths to report — one in Benton County and one in Franklin County — bringing the area death toll to 147.
The Benton-Franklin Health District said Benton County had 56 new cases:
- Saturday – 24
- Sunday – 8
- Monday – 24
A Benton County man in his 70s with underlying health conditions died of COVID-19. The county’s death toll is at 107.
Franklin County had 95 new cases:
- Saturday – 37
- Sunday – 20
- Monday – 38
A Franklin County man in his 40s died of COVID-19, bringing the county’s death toll to 40. Health officials indicated that he did not have underlying health conditions.
There’s been a total of 7,288 cases in the area — 3,746 in Benton County and 3,542 in Franklin County.
As of Monday at noon, 36 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Benton and Franklin counties are in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.