151 new cases of COVID-19 in Tri-Cities area over the weekend

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials on Monday announced 151 new cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area detected over the weekend.

There were two deaths to report — one in Benton County and one in Franklin County — bringing the area death toll to 147.

The Benton-Franklin Health District said Benton County had 56 new cases:

Saturday – 24

Sunday – 8

Monday – 24

A Benton County man in his 70s with underlying health conditions died of COVID-19. The county’s death toll is at 107.

Franklin County had 95 new cases:

Saturday – 37

Sunday – 20

Monday – 38

A Franklin County man in his 40s died of COVID-19, bringing the county’s death toll to 40. Health officials indicated that he did not have underlying health conditions.

There’s been a total of 7,288 cases in the area — 3,746 in Benton County and 3,542 in Franklin County.

As of Monday at noon, 36 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Benton and Franklin counties are in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

